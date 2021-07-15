Jones set to be reinstated as tour skipper

Lions head coach Warren Gatland insists Alun Wyn Jones can play a part in the Test series after flying out to rejoin the squad just 18 days after dislocating his shoulder.

The Wales second-row (right) and original tour captain was initially ruled out of the tour when he dislocated his shoulder against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

Yet in what Gatland hailed as a “remarkable” return, Jones could yet play a part in the three-match Test series against South Africa that begins on July 24.

“He wouldn’t be coming out here unless he was coming to play,” Gatland said.

“In his mind, too, he feels that he is back fully-fit. He will arrive here tomorrow and then he will be back in training on Monday and in contention potentially for Test selection.”

Scrum-half Conor Murray led the team against South Africa ‘A’ at the Cape Town Stadium.

Gatland has yet to make a call on whether Murray will continue as tour captain but hinted that Jones will resume his responsibilities once the three men have a chance to get together. We will have a conversation with Alun Wyn and Conor when Alun Wyn gets out here and we will talk about that,” Gatland said.

“There’s a good chance that Alun Wyn will probably resume as tour captain and I think Conor will be pretty happy with that because none of us expected that he was going to make the sort of recovery and come out.

“So, we’ll just have a chat with both the guys; they are both extremely diligent and professional and we’ll just make the best decision for the squad.”

Jones was initially ruled out for six weeks when he dislocated his shoulder. However it was reported two weeks ago that Gatland was optimistic that he could rejoin the squad for his fourth Lions tour.

And after undertaking a double training session with the Wales squad at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Tuesday followed by a medical assessment this morning, Jones was given the green light to fly out in what will act as a major psychological boost for the Lions heading into the Test series.

“It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back. It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training.

“He was really getting stuck in yesterday. It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.” (© Telegraph Media Group Limited, 2021)