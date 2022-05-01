| 10.5°C Dublin

Ireland must come together and grant Katie Taylor her one wish – a homecoming fight to cap her legendary career

Katie Taylor fought back to beat Amanda Serrano. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Sean McGoldrick

KATIE Taylor has repeatedly and consistently delivered on the world stage for a decade now.

None more so than in the frenzied atmosphere of Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. In a fight for the ages, she defied the odds to deliver a stunning victory against an equally courageous opponent.

