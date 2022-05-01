‘I showed the champion’s heart’ – Katie Taylor says New York win is ‘best moment’ of her career

Katie Taylor with her manager Brian Peters (left) and her trainer Ross Enamait (right). Image credit: Sportsfile.

KATIE Taylor has described her sensational victory over Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden as the best night of her career.

In the sixth defence of her undisputed lightweight world title, Taylor staged a Lazarus-like comeback in the second half of an amazing contest to deservingly take the spoils in the first split decision of her professional career. Her winning streak now extends to 21 victories.

“It was the best night in my career for sure. I wasn’t sure if anything could reach my Olympic gold medal moment.

“But to tonight absolutely the best moment in my career,” said Taylor who was still bleeding from a head wound at the post-fight press conference in MSG.

Taylor took the biggest battering of her career in the fifth round but somehow managed to stay standing. One of three ringside judges Guida Cavallen scored the round 10-8 in favour of Serrano, though overall he gave Taylor the fight (96-93).

But the Bray pugilist displayed incredible courage to come back and dominate the closing three rounds

“I guess that is what my corner was saying, I needed the championship rounds. I did what I had to do.

“I showed the champion’s heart in there like I always do. I think time and time again I always show that champion’s heart when I need too.

“I dug deep when I needed too. I was in the trenches again tonight. Those are career defining moments for sure.

“I think the most important thing is to come out as the winner regardless of whether I performed well or not. Tonight was just fantastic. I had to dig deep in there tonight. I had to produce a career defining performance to actually win.

“What an amazing champion Amanda is as well. A phenomenal fighter and we definitely got the best out of each other for sure.

“Everybody was talking coming into this fight that it was the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, but I think it succeeded everything that people were talking about this week.

“Just walking out to the ring, just looking at a packed stadium. It was unbelievable. It was an absolutely special, special moment,” said Taylor.

There was a verbal agreement between the two camps in the ring immediately after the fight that there would be a rematch, with Croke Park emerging as a possible venue.