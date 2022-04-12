Extra tickets on sale for Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano New York bout due to demand as it approaches a sell-out

Extra tickets have gone on sale for the Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano World championship showdown in New Year’s Madison Square Garden on April 30.

According to promoters Matchroom, the demand for tickets for the eagerly anticipated clash between the pair resulted in more going on sale overnight.

The main MSG arena has a capacity of just over 20,000 for a boxing show and it is anticipated that the fight will be close to a sell-out.

It is estimated that more than 4,500 fans are travelling from Ireland and the UK for the historic showdown between the undisputed and undefeated lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and Serrano, who has won world titles in seven different weight divisions.

The fight will be shown live worldwide on the DAZN streaming network and is the first female fight to headline at the iconic MSG in its 140-year history.

Disappointingly, there are no other Irish fighters on the show, the full details of which were announced overnight.

England’s Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai makes his American debut, while Australia’s Skye Nicolson fights for the second time as a professional against Shanecqua Paisley Davis over six rounds in the second female bout on the card.

Meanwhile, Taylor continues to prepare for what is likely to be the biggest test of her career at her training base in Connecticut.

Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Limerick’s Myles Casey have both travelled there in recent weeks to spar against Taylor.

“She has trained harder for this fight than any of her previous fights,” according to a source in her camp.