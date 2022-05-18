Eddie Hearn says Croke Park fight would be ‘an incredible moment for Katie Taylor’

Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Croke Park is in the mix to host Katie Taylor’s next fight.

Hearn also revealed the Irish government has offered to help bring the multi-million-dollar fight to Dublin in the autumn.

Speaking on IFL TV Hearn, who has promoted all of Taylor’s 21 professional fights said he would love to do a major Dublin event.

Talks had already begun with the Amanda Serrano management team jointly headed by Youtube star Jake Paul about a rematch.

But Hearn said mixed martial stars Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm were also in the mix to be Taylor’s next opponent.

“There are three fights for Katie Taylor next. There is Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm or Amanda Serrano. We’ve had an approach from government level in Ireland, they want to do Croke Park, it would be an incredible moment for Katie Taylor," he said.

“Those three names would be fine to that. I would like to do a Serrano rematch, it should a great fight, and we are talking to Jake Paul and Nakisa (Bidarian from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company) about that rematch.

“If we can agree on terms we’d love to go straight into the rematch and create an event that will be remembered even beyond Madison Square Garden,” he said.

Hearn’s decision to introduce Cyborg and Holm into the mix is probably a subtle reminder to the Serrano team that Taylor is not short of opponents so they will have to tailor their demands accordingly.

It was first revealed by Independent.ie earlier this month that Croke Park was being considered as the venue for the Taylor-Serrano rematch in October.

It is understood that DAZN who streams Taylor’s fights worldwide have no objections in principle to the concept to a night fight in Croke Park even though it would be transmitted in mid-afternoon in the United States.

Sources suggest that the company are equally cognisant of their subscribers in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, the historic nature of an all-female fight headlining a stadium show before 80,000 fans would attract world-wide attention.

According to sources involved in the negotiations a deal will be hammered out within weeks rather than months.