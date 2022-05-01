Bray residents call for Katie Taylor tribute on the seafront as the town is ‘buzzing’ after her historic win

Katie Taylor at her homecoming in Bray in 2019. Photo by: Caroline Quinn

Residents in Katie Taylor's home town of Bray are again calling for a statue of her to be erected at the seafront with the town “buzzing” after her victory over Amanda Serrano.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy said an offer has been made to put a statue in the town, but Katie is “so humble” and the town respects that.

"We have had a number of requests in [for a statue] and we have sent them to her management team but that's Katie, she doesn’t want that kind of statue for her,” she said.

"We have put it to her and the offer is there, as a town we are bursting with pride and we would acknowledge her in any way that she thought fit herself but Katie is just a very humble person and she doesn’t want it so we absolutely respect that, and it comes up every so often requests come in.”

The councillor said not only has the undisputed lightweight champion done her hometown proud, she’s paved the way for future women boxers.

"We are bursting with pride is the best way to describe it,” she said.

"We are all crazy about her anyway but she just keeps breaking every ceiling that she can break, she keeps going further and further.

“She has taken women’s boxing to a whole new level.

“She has shown what’s possible, you can’t reach for the stars unless you see something and she’s done that and shown girls that.”

Taylor has been vocal in the past about not wanting an honorary statue of her to be placed in her hometown.

Some residents in Bray suggested that because she doesn’t want a statue, something else should be done to honour her achievements.

"More banners and posters supporting her would be really important to have all around Bray so everyone worldwide visually sees her name,” one said.

While another added: “I don’t think the seafront would be appropriate for a statue, perhaps a sporting themed structure could be installed on Ballywaltrim playing fields with a link to Katie included for all to see.”

A third resident said: “I know Katie Taylor has said she doesn’t want a statue but my god we need something in Bray renamed or put up for her permanently.”

Ms Flynn Kennedy said she wouldn’t be surprised if a homecoming party is held for the superstar boxer in Bray, but she hasn’t heard of any arrangements yet.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if something gets organised, the council have always been hugely supportive whenever we’ve asked for anything and sometimes we haven’t even asked and they’ve just organised it,” she said.

"So there wouldn’t be a problem with holding anything to recognise Katie or thank her for everything she’s done, and everything she’s done for women's boxing not just for the town. She has taken women’s boxing to a whole new level.”

Stars from all over the globe have congratulated Katie on her comeback win, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who said the fight was “overdue and inspiring”.

Taoiseach Mícheal Martin also extended his wishes to the Bray native, saying: “Congratulations Katie Taylor on a win borne out of courage, determination, skill and stamina.

“The whole country is very proud of you, and all your achievements over the years.”