Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (right) participate in a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building leading up to their World Lightweight title fight on Saturday. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Katie Taylor’s number one fan, her maternal grandmother Kathleen Cranley will watch her granddaughter’s historic fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I’m actually named after her,” said Katie. “She will be 90 in a couple of weeks. She is obviously not as agile as she used to be. She is an amazingly lady and her mind is as sharp as ever.

“She watches all my fights on TV, and she is one of the most composed people watching. She hasn’t been able to come to my fights in recent years.

"She came to some of my amateur shows when I was younger.

“She was always so supportive of me. She is very proud of what I achieved. But she is very proud of all very grandchildren. I guess she is probably my number one fan.”

Taylor and her opponent Amanda Serrano were the central figures in a media frenzy in New York on Tuesday as the countdown began to what Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn described as one of the biggest fights in boxing kicked off.

It began with the pair appearing on the top rated Today Show on NBC. Later they featured in a ceremonial face off and lighting ceremony in the iconic Empire State Building.

On fight night next Saturday, the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous towers lights in the colours of the Irish (green, while and orange) and Puerto Rican (blue, white, and red) flags in recognition of the historic clash

Later the fighters attended at reception in a fashionable rooftop bar in the Moxy Hotel in Times Square.

Taylor has never made any secret of her disdain for much of the ancillary events which surround big fights. Though Serrano was more engaged, away from the glare of the camera she looked more tense than Taylor.

The Bray fighter was nonplussed about her appearance on the Today Show.

Read More

“It was OK, just the same media stuff. It has been a busy day and I am a bit mentally drained. It is part and parcel of fight week, but it is the bit I don’t like,” she said.

“Everything went great in the training camp, thank God. I am ready to get in there and perform. All the hard work is done. I am ready to go.

“Ever since the fight was announced a few months ago, there is something different about it. It is a moment in history. I realise what I need to do. I was dialled in right now and ready to perform.”

Thousands of fans are expected to travel from Ireland and the UK for the fight.

“Brian (Peters, her manager) was saying there could be 6,000 travelling over. I want to thank them all for their support,” she said..

“This is going to feel like a home fight for me. It is absolutely incredible to get that kind of support in New York. I am so grateful, and I hope I put on a great performance for them.”

Taylor revealed recently that she had been suffering with a calf muscle injury in her two previous fights but insists she is now fully recovered and fit again.

“It is spot on. Injuries are a nightmare. Obviously, you cannot go into a big fight with any major injury,” she said.

She revealed she had chosen the song to be played during her ring-walk on Saturday. “You will all have to wait and see,” she said.