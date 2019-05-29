Katie Taylor wows New York with public work-out before 'biggest fight of my career'

Katie Taylor wowed the wizards of Wall Street when she took part in a public work-out in New York's Financial District ahead of her title fight against Delfine Persoon from Belgium in Madison Square Garden in the early hours of next Sunday morning (Irish time).

The Bray pugilist, who is bidding to become the undisputed lightweight world champion, says she is learning to cope better with her fight-week commitments, though she doesn't relish the extra tasks that come with being a successful pro boxer.

"I am getting more used to fight week and trying to be a bit more relaxed. It's definitely not something I enjoy doing but it is part and parcel of the job. Brian (Peters, her manager) said I would enjoy it more as times goes on. It hasn't happened yet but at least I'm more relaxed."

However, Taylor (right) makes no attempt to play down the significance of the fight in which she puts the WBA, IBF and WBO world belts on the line in the hope of capturing Persoon's WBC belt and become only the third current female boxer to be proclaimed an undisputed champion.

Katie Taylor. Photo: PA

"The Olympics in 2012 was a huge deal but becoming the unified champion would succeed anything I have done in my career. This is by far the biggest fight of my career. It is what every single boxer dreams about but very few manage to achieve."

She confessed that it means so much to her she would fight Persoon for nothing if she knew she would be crowned champion at the final bell.

"But I wouldn't say that to Eddie Hearn," she smiled.

The Taylor v Persoon fight is part of the support bill for the heavyweight showdown between unified champion Anthony Joshua - who is making his US debut - and California-based Andy Ruiz.

There will be live coverage of both fights on Sky Box Office from 10pm on Saturday.

Irish Independent