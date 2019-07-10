Katie Taylor weighing up jump in divisions

Katie Taylor is considering moving up weight class in order to open up bigger future fights, according to manager Brian Peters.

At a special screening of a movie in Dublin last night which details the Bray champion's life, Peters revealed she is considering moving up.

"Katie currently fights at 135lbs, but we could take on Jessica McCaskill at 140. Cecilia Braekhaus is another option. She fights now at 147, but we could make that match at 141 with weight stipulations," said Peters.

"Katie's whole career is all about making history, doing something not done before. Being undisputed champion is one thing and being a two-weight champion is another."

Of course, in boxing, you have to look behind the words. And while Peters is right to lay out every option for his charge, his sentiments could be construed as telling Delphine Persoon that a rematch of her titanic scrap at lightweight with Katie last month is not necessarily a straightforward arrangement.

Certainly Katie wants to go again. "Here I am with all five belts and a contender for fight of the year," said Taylor. "It was probably a bit too exciting for my liking but it was a great, great match and it makes the rematch all the more exciting. The interest is going to be incredible."

Katie recently watched the whole Persoon fight back on video - something she normally doesn't do.

"I usually just do clips to learn things for the future, but I was just more curious as to how the fight went. And the video confirmed my instinct on the night that I won it.

"And I'm a very honest person, I wouldn't say it if I didn't think that."

Amanda Serrano is another possible future opponent - a fight that could happen later this year.

"My understanding is that she has signed a three-fight deal with a promoter and on that contract she has to fight me - I think as the third fight. She is one fight in so she has to fight again and then I'm next.

"Amanda is claiming that she didn't see that contract now so I'm not sure what's going on. But obviously that's a fight I would absolutely love. It is the biggest fight in women's boxing right now, that and the Persoon fight."

Having been seen with her dad Pete in Bray a few weeks ago, Katie revealed that all is "very good" in their relationship now even though Pete no longer trains his daughter or advises her professionally.

