Sport Boxing

Saturday 28 April 2018

Katie Taylor vs Victoria Noelia Bustos: Ireland's golden girl looks to unify world lightweight titles

26 April 2018; Katie Taylor and Victoria Bustos square off during a press conference, at Mondrian Park Avenue, ahead of their IBF & WBA World Female Lightweight unification bout on the Straight Outta Brooklyn fight night card in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Katie Taylor takes on Victoria Noelia Bustos in New York tonight looking to win a second lightweight world title. Follow the action below from 2am:

 

Online Editors

