Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez: How you can watch for free and everything you need to know about Wembley showdown

Bray’s Katie Taylor faces Miriam Gutiérrez this weekend in what is a huge fight for the defending world champion

Where and when?

Saturday, November 14, SSE Arena, Wembley, London.

What’s at stake?

The World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WB) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts – all currently held by Katie Taylor – are up for grabs. Furthermore, Taylor is putting her 16-fight unbeaten professional record on the line while her opponents is aiming to go 14-0.

Who is Miriam Gutierrez?

The 37-year-old only turned professional three years ago. This is her first fight outside her native Spain. She has chalked up 13 wins on the spin, five of which were achieved inside the distance. But only four of her opponents had won more fights than they lost before they faced her.

Regarded as a boxer rather than a fighter, during her amateur career she competed in both the super lightweight and welterweight divisions, winning three Spanish titles between 2014 and 2016.

She has had to drop 20 pound in weight to compete in the 60kg lightweight division. She earned her right for this lucrative clash against Taylor by winning the WBA interim World lightweight belt a year ago.

A survivor of domestic violence, she now works as a full-time counsellor with victims in her native Madrid.

What channel is the fight on?

For the first time ever a professional fight involving Katie Taylor is available to non-Sky Sport subscribers across all social media platforms including Facebook and Youtube. The fight will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena. The show begins at 7pm with Taylor and Gutierrez due in the ring at 10.30pm.

What Katie Taylor says:

"One punch can change a fight in professional boxing. She is an unbeaten fighter and better than people expect. Hopefully, I will do a bit of everything - outbox her and outfight her. There are no easy fights at this stage.

"This is a huge opportunity for her. Complacency is very, very dangerous. I'm ready for whatever comes my way. People haven't seen the best of me. I never get sick of looking at all the belts - it's something I've worked extremely hard for. The journey has definitely been more exciting that I could have expected."

What Miriam Gutierrez says:

"Boxing changed my life tremendously, as a person, in how I face things, because boxing has many similarities with my life. In the end there will always be a blow that can hurt you. But you are there to get up and fight. In boxing you don’t always win, the question is how to deal with it.

"I am a fan of amateur female boxing and I have watched all of Katie’s amateur fights and almost all her professional ones. I’ve always wanted to fight the best."

What the Bookies say:

Taylor is 1/40 to retain her belts while Gutierrez is the 16/1 no-hoper. Taylor is 6/5 to win inside the distance for the first win since stopping Rose Volante in Philadelphia on the St Patrick’s weekend in 2019.

What’s next for Katie?

In the improbable event of Taylor losing, a rematch against Gutierrez will be next up. Either way Taylor will take a break from training and spent the rest of the year with her family in Bray.

Her plans for 2021 will be dictated to a significant degree by the coronavirus pandemic. Matchroom will be reluctant to stage potential mega fights involving the biggest paid female fighter in combat sport behind closed doors.

The Taylor camp has three primary targets: nine-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, the winner of the re-match between Jessica McCaskill and former long-time welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhaus and a clash against UFC star Cris Cyborg.

In the event of restrictions on indoor events remaining in place in the United States and the UK next spring, Taylor could take on Liverpool lightweight Natasha Jonas in a behind closed doors bout. The pair clashed in a memorable quarter-final at the London Olympics in 2012.

Online Editors