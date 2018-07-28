Katie Taylor v Kimberley Connor LIVE: The Bray brawler puts her belts on the line in London

Follow all the action from Katie Taylor's fight at the O2 in London as she puts her WBA and IBF titles on the line against American lightweight Kimberley Connor. She is expected in the ring at around 8.30pm approximately.

