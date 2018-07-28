Sport Boxing

Saturday 28 July 2018

Katie Taylor v Kimberley Connor LIVE: The Bray brawler defends her titles with a third round stoppage

Katie Taylor in action with Kimberly Connor
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Follow all the action from Katie Taylor's fight at the O2 in London as she puts her WBA and IBF titles on the line against American lightweight Kimberley Connor. She is expected in the ring at around 8.30pm approximately.

 

