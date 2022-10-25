Katie Taylor pits her wits against Karen Carabajal in London on Saturday night. Here’s the lowdown on the latest fight of the ground-breaking Bray fighter's professional career.

Where and when?

The fight takes place on Saturday October 29 at Wembey Arena. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for around 10.00pm but that is subject to change depending on the undercard.

What’s at stake?

It's Taylor's first outing since that epic split decision win over Amanda Serano back in April. The World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts – all currently held by the Bray bomber– are up for grabs.

Furthermore, Taylor is putting her 21-fight unbeaten record on the line.

Who is Karen Carabajal?

The 32-year old Argentinian is four years Taylor's junior and hails from Buenos Aires.

Promoted by Argentine legend Marcos Maidana, Carabajal is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian Super-featherweight champion and boats an unbeaten record of 19 wins from 19 fights with two by way of knockout.

Carabajal took almost three years out of the ring prior to coming back last year. Both her knockouts came after that return and her third fight since was a unanimous decision win over Lorena Edith Agoutborde in April.

What channel is the fight on?

The fight is being broadcast on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service costs €7.99 a month.

What's on the undercard?

The show begins at 6.00pm with the Gill v Martinez fight the chief support.

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez; European featherweight championship and IBF eliminator

Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi; Lightweight

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; EBU European super bantamweight championship

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani; Heavyweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison; Light heavyweight

John Hedges vs. TBC; Light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. TBC; Super welterweight

Steve Bunce has this tribute to Taylor here and Roy Curtis has a column on Taylor's fellow Olympic champion Kellie Harrington that's well worth a read.

Sean McGoldrick will be covering all the build-up for the Irish Independent and Independent.ie from London.

In the meantime, his profile of Taylor's coach Ross Enamait is well worth a read, as is his piece on the pioneering figures who bravely led the way in women's boxing before Katie shattered the glass ceiling.

'American Ross Enamait has been the most important man in Katie Taylor’s life for the last six years. Yet he remains a relatively anonymous figure in her remarkable rise to the top of professional boxing – and that’s exactly how he wants it to be.'

'Jane Couch, Christy Martin, Deirdre Gogarty, Laila Ali, Christina McMahon, Ann Wolfe, and Lucia Rijker are scarcely household names even in the pugilist community. Were it not for their willingness to risk everything by defying the status quo Taylor and Amanda Serrano would not be topping the bill in Madison Square Garden this weekend.'

What re the fighters saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Taylor and Carabajal when they face the press later in the week.

What are the odds?

Katie is a massive favourite at 1/33, with Carabajal 11/1 and the draw 33/1

What’s next for Katie?

As always in boxing, the outcome determines what happens next but the fight everyone wants to see is a Taylor Serrano rematch with the champions still keen for a big fight in Ireland before the curtain eventually comes down on a glittering career.