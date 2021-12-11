| 10.6°C Dublin

live Katie Taylor v Firuza Sharipova: Undisputed world champion aims for 20th win in Liverpool

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova go head to head during the weigh-in ahead of tonight's world title fight in Liverpool. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova go head to head during the weigh-in ahead of tonight's world title fight in Liverpool. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Dave Donnelly

Katie Taylor puts her undefeated record on the line against the Kazakhstani fighter with a 14-1 record.

