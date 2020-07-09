Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon rematch confirmed for August 22

Katie Taylor (right) in action against Delfine Persoon in the IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA, Ring Magazine Women's Lightweight World Championships fight at Madison Square Garden, New York last June. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed world lightweight titles against Delfine Persoon on August 22, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today.

While speculation arose from Persoon's camp this morning that the fight was in jeopardy, Hearn confirmed that the fight will now go ahead at his plush Essex estate on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill.

The Bray fighter star defeated Belgian boxer Persoon to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a slender majority decision victory at Madison Square Garden in New York last June.

The decision has rankled with Persoon ever since and their rivalry will now be renewed at Matchroom's Fight Camp on August 22.

Earlier today, Persoon's partner, manager and trainer Filiep Tampere revealed that the deal for the bout had fallen through.

"We had a deal, but now we don't have a deal and Delfine will not be fighting Katie Taylor," he told Independent.ie.

"Eddie Hearn is a very difficult man to deal with it. He keeps changing what we had agreed. Delfine has said enough is enough.

"Katie Taylor needs this fight more than Delfine. She has a full-time job. She can work seven days a week."

But Hearn confirmed that the fight will go ahead, tweeting: "What a fight!!! What a night!! After their fight of the year contender @thegarden last June, they do it all again August 22 at #FightCamp #TaylorPersoon2"

Persoon will now step in to fight Taylor after the initial scheduled bout with Puerto Rican ace Amanda Serrano failed to materialise.

Originally, nine-belt and seven-weight world champion Serrano was to be Taylor's opponent in Manchester last May but the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement of the fight on two occasions.

Amid much acrimony Serrano eventually pulled out of the August 22 bout, forcing Hearn to turn to Persoon.

Online Editors