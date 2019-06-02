Sport Boxing

Saturday 1 June 2019

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon: Irish fighter bidding to make history in Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor weighs in at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor faces the biggest fight of her professional career as she takes on Delfine Persoon in a bid to unify the lightweight division. Sean McGoldrick is in Madison Square Gardens for Independent.ie.

 

