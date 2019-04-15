Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon: Biggest fight in women's boxing confirmed as Irish star bids to unify titles

Katie Taylor will attempt to unify all divisions in women's boxing when she takes on Belgium's Delfine Persoon on June 1 in Madison Square Garden.

The highly-anticipated fight against Persoon has been confirmed to proceed on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's bout with Jarred Miller at the iconic New York venue.

Following her victory over Rose Volante on St Patrick's weekend to add the WBO title to her IBF and WBA belts, Persoon is all that stands between the Bray pugilist and the WBC title at 135lbs.

Online Editors