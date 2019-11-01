Katie Taylor will bid to become a two-weight world champion in Manchester on Saturday night. Here's all you need to know about the fight.

Katie Taylor v Christina Linardatou: What time, what channel - Everything you need to know

What’s at stake?

Christina Linardatou’s WBO super lightweight title is on the line. As this fight is in a heavier weight category, Taylor’s undisputed lightweight belts are safe and her unbeaten record is all she has to lose.

Taylor is looking to follow in Steve Collins’s and Carl Frmpton’s footsteps and become only the third Irish boxer to be a two-weight world champion.

This is Taylor's first fight since the slightly controversial points win over Delfine Persoon that secured her undisputed status. It’s her fifteenth professional fight and she has an unblemished record with six of her wins coming inside the distance.

Who is Christina Linardatou?

The 31-year old Greek fighter was actually born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Greecer as a child. She won the title in March this year after knocking Canada’s Kandi Wyatt out in round 6.

Linardatou has had one defence since, a points win over Deanha Hobbs which took her record to 12-1. Her only defeat came against the aforementioned Delfine Persoon who beat her on a unanimous decision in June 20016.

What channel is the fight on?

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the undercard will begin at 7.00 pm on Sky Sports Action and 8.30 pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Who is on the undercard?

Anthony Crolla v Frank Urquiaga (WBA Continental Lightweight Championship)

Joshua Buatsi v Blake Caparello (Light-heavyweight)

Felix Cash v Jack Cullen (Commonwealth Middleweight Championship)

Qais Ashfaq v Joe Ham (WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight Championship)

Terri Harper v Vivian Obenauf (IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship)

What time is the fight?

It will depend on how the undercard goes but according to Adam Smith, the head of Sky boxing they expect Katie's ring walk to be around 9.45 and no later than 10.05.

What Katie says:

"I'm feeling well prepared and strong and this is the kind of challenge that I absolutely relish. But I expect a very tough fight. She is the champion and I am the challenger.

"Obviously because I'm moving up a weight division I'm in against a bigger and stronger opponent. But I have put in hundreds and hundreds of rounds of sparring in the last year as well as doing a lot of strength and conditioning work. I'm really feeling strong and I can't wait to get into the ring.

"This is everything I dreamed of since being a kid. I also have the chance to make history and become a two-weight champion."

What Christina says:

"I am always ready and I am not getting out of the gym because I am preparing myself. This is what I love and I am ready for any challenge!

"I can handle everything and will do everything I need to do on Saturday to get the win.”

What the bookies say:

Taylor is 1/40 to maintain her one hundred percent record and make it 15 wins on the spin while Linardatou is a huge 12/1 to cause an upset.

What’s next for Katie:

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Bray fighter is likely to have three super fights next year. One of them is set to earn her a first million-dollar purse should she keep winning. It will almost certainly be a top-billing pay-per-view fight on Sky - the first in the history of women's professional boxing.

However, the only contract in place is for Taylor right now is a fight against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano. Hearn has suggested that the fight could be scheduled for February in New York.

But it's the prospect of a rematch between Taylor and Persoon which is encouraging Sky - who have shown all of Taylor's pro fights - to test the market for the first pay-per-view fight featuring a top-of-the-bill showdown between two female boxers.

Online Editors