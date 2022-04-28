Boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano smile after lighting the Empire State Building promoting their world lightweight championship fight in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Katie Taylor pits her wits against Amanda Serrano in New York on Saturday. Here’s the lowdown on biggest night of the ground-breaking Bray fighter's professional career.

Where and when?

The fight takes place on Saturday April 30 at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden. With the time difference, the ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for around 3.15am on May 1 in Ireland. It is the first time a women's fight has topped the bill at the legendary arena.

What’s at stake?

The World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts – all currently held by Katie Taylor – are up for grabs.

Furthermore, Taylor is putting her 20-fight unbeaten record on the line in what is the most eagerly-awaited bout in the history of female boxing.

Who is Amanda Serrano?

The 33-year-old Puerto Rican is generally accepted as being one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the women's game.

She is a current unified featherweight world champion, adding the IBO strap in March last year to WBO and WBC belts she has held since 2019.

Seranno is in the Guinness book of records as holding the most female world championships across different weight-classes, with nine titles over seven weights. She is the only Puerto Rican and only female to win world titles in more than four weight classes.

Her sister, Cindy, is also a professional boxer and fought Taylor in October 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston. That contest ended in a unanimous decision win for the Irish fighter.

Amanda is coached by Cindy's husband Jordan Maldonado and Sean McGoldrick has looked into the trainer's history here.

Serrano was originally due to face Taylor in May 2020 only for the contest to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The bout was then proposed to be staged at promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom's Headquarters during lockdown but agreement on purses could not be reached.

What channel is the fight on?

The fight is being broadcast on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service costs €7.99 a month.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 12:30am Irish time with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 3.1.5am. These timings are subject to change depending to the length of the undercard bouts, with Jessie Vargas v Liam Smith the main support fight.

What's on the undercard?

Jessie Vargas v Liam Smith; Super welterweight

Franchon Crews Dezurn v Elin Cederroos; For the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles

Galal Yafai v Miguel Cartagena; WBC international flyweight title

Reshat Mati v Joe Eli Hernandez; Welterweight

Khalil Coe v William Langston; Light heavyweight

Austin Williams v Chordale Booker; For the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title

Skye Nicolson v Shanecqua Paisley Davis; Women's featherweight

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Sean McGoldrick has been covering all the build-up for the Irish Independent and Independent.ie from New York.

His profile of Taylor's coach Ross Enamait is well worth a read, as is his piece on the pioneering figures who bravely led the way in women's boxing before Katie shattered the glass ceiling.

'American Ross Enamait has been the most important man in Katie Taylor’s life for the last six years. Yet he remains a relatively anonymous figure in her remarkable rise to the top of professional boxing – and that’s exactly how he wants it to be.'

'Jane Couch, Christy Martin, Deirdre Gogarty, Laila Ali, Christina McMahon, Ann Wolfe, and Lucia Rijker are scarcely household names even in the pugilist community. Were it not for their willingness to risk everything by defying the status quo Taylor and Amanda Serrano would not be topping the bill in Madison Square Garden this weekend.'

Roy Curtis has his say on the fight here.

And Sinead Kissane has been chatting to one of Taylor's sparring partners, Amy Broadhurst.

What Katie Taylor says:

“Ever since the fight was announced a few months ago, there is something different about it. It is a moment in history. I realise what I need to do. I was dialled in right now and ready to perform.

“Brian (Peters, Taylor's manager) was saying there could be 6,000 travelling over. I want to thank them all for their support.

“This is going to feel like a home fight for me. It is absolutely incredible to get that kind of support in New York. I am so grateful, and I hope I put on a great performance for them.”

What Amanda Serrano says:

“To be in this iconic event sharing the ring with Katie Taylor, an amazing, undisputed, and undefeated champion is truly an honour.

“We are the first females to headline Madison Square Garden. It is almost sold out and they say that people don’t want to see women fight. This tells you something totally different.”

What are the odds?

Unusually for a Taylor fight the champion is not favourite to retain her belts. Serrano is available at 4/5 and the Bray boxer slightly longer at even money. The draw is 14/1 with the fight going the distance odd on at 1/3.

What’s next for Katie?

As always in boxing, the outcome determines what happens next.

In the event of Taylor losing, she will almost certainly use the standard re-match clause defending champions have in their contracts. Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has raised the intriguing possibility of the rematch taking place in Dublin. Even if Taylor wins, particularly if the fight is close, Taylor v Serrano II may well be on the cards.

There is little prospect of Taylor retiring. A decisive win might encourage her to challenges former opponent Jessica McCaskill, the current undisputed welterweight champion in a catchweight contest. A clash against former amateur opponent Estelle Mossley, who is unbeaten since turning professional, is also a possibility.