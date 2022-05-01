The pride of Ireland, Katie Taylor, is one step closer to a dream fight in her homeland after retaining her world title belts with an epic victory over Amanda Serrano.

Taylor won on a split decision – 97-94, 96-93 and 94-96 – in a bruising encounter that lived up to the hype and will go down as one of the greatest fights of all time.

Both fighters showed immense class in the ring afterwards with Taylor calling for a rematch:

“Let’s do it again, Amanda,” said the Bray champion

And promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul were both in agreement that the rematch needs to happen in Croke Park later this year.

"I thought Katie just edged the fight. Two women changed the game, tonight, but also provided a fight for the ages,” said Hearn.

"I know this man (Jake Paul) will want to run it back. I see a big rematch, later in the year, but for now, Katie Taylor is a legend of the sport, and Amanda Serrano too. This is a massive night for the sport.

"Katie Taylor is one of the greatest things to ever come out of Ireland. If we don't go back to Ireland for a fight, before her career is done, it would be a big shame. I think we should have this rematch in Ireland. Let Katie Taylor fight for the first time back at Croke Park."

Will Serrano travel to Ireland for a rematch?

"100 per cent. She'll go anywhere, whenever,” said Paul.

"The Irish fans are mad. We've got some unsettled business. Like I said, that was a draw, at best. I thought Amanda Serrano took it. She had Katie Taylor hurt a couple of times, on the ropes. But it is what it is. Katie is obviously a true champion and if it was a close fight, the judges are obviously going to give it to her. But let's run it back in Ireland."