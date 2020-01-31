Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano all but set up her highly anticipated bout with Katie Taylor after dismantling Simone Da Silva inside three rounds in Miami overnight.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano deal 'pretty much done' as American shows class in Miami victory

Serrano insisted she was 'done carrying girls' after the 3rd round TKO, in which she barely even broke a sweat.

She is expected to sign a deal to fight Taylor in either Madison Square Garden's 'Hulu Theater' or The O2 in London.

"I can't wait to share a ring with Katie Taylor," said Serrano on the same bill as Luke Keeler who lost his world title fight against Demetrius Andrade.

"She is a wonderful incredible fighter, undisputed champion. Who doesn't want to fight the best?

"The deal is pretty much done, we just need a location and that's pretty much it.

"We are business people. I love fighting in New York. I love fighting in my hometown, but one of the great things about boxing is the chance to fight abroad and I've never been to the UK.

"Katie Taylor deserves to fight in the UK, and the outcome is going to be the same no matter what, either I win or she does and that won't change no matter where we are."

Asked if she was excited by the prospect of facing Taylor, Serrano added: "I am going to give it my all, she is the best."

