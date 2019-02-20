Katie Taylor's dream homecoming fight in Ireland looks like it will never happen.

Katie Taylor unlikely to fight in Ireland again says manager Brian Peters

2012 Olympic champion Taylor will take on Rose Volante as she seeks to win her third belt in the professional ranks on March 15 in Philadelphia.

The Bray woman, who has a perfect 12 from 12 record in the pro ranks, has in the past spoken about her desire to fight in Ireland in the furture.

But manager Brian Peters says that is unlikely to happen.

"There were great days in the past with Bernard Dunne but we're in very different times and I'm certainly finished with running or any involvement with shows in Ireland," Peters told the Irish Daily Star.

"Unfortunately, I don't believe Katie will be fighting in Ireland either.

"But we're very lucky to have such great opportunities in the US."

Peters' words will no doubt be a huge disappointment for the Irish boxing public and for Taylor herself.

Speaking about her desire to fight in Ireland last year, Taylor told Independent.ie: "I've had the privilege of boxing across the UK last year in big, big fights and big stadiums and the reception has been fantastic, all the way through, but I guess it is just a taste of what it will be like when I do box at home.

"I can't wait to box at home in front of my own crowd. I am so excited about that."

Online Editors