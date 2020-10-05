Katie Taylor to top the bill in first ever women's triple-header next month

Katie Taylor with her belts after her victory over Delfine Persoon. Photo: Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor will top the bill in the first ever women's World triple-header next month in the UK.

As expected, it has been confirmed that Taylor will defend her four World lightweight belts on Saturday, November 14. While the venue hasn’t been confirmed it is understood that it will take place in an indoor arena in Essex with no spectators allowed.

The unbeaten Bray fighter faces unbeaten Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez who has held the WBA’s interim World title since November 2019.

This will be the second time that a Taylor fight will be the main event on the televised professional show. Previously she topped the bill in London's York Hall in 2017 when she defeated future World champion Jessica McCaskill.

Even though Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn – who is currently self-isolating in his home in Essex having tested positive for Covid-19 – acknowledged that Taylor wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about participating in an all-women's show, the promoter got his way.

"It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on," said Taylor, who returned to her US training base in Connecticut in mid-September.

"I’m very happy, eager and excited," said Gutierrez. "I am preparing myself one hundred percent for this fight with Katie. This is a great challenge that I have pursed in my sports career, to be able to fight for the undisputed crown."

In the two other all-women world title fights Terri Harper will defend her WBC super featherweight crown while Rachel Ball will fight for the vacant WBA bantamweight belt.

All three fights will be shown live on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK and on DAZN in the US.

Online Editors