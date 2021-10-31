Katie Taylor to put world titles on the line as next fight confirmed for December

World champion Katie Taylor puts her world lightweight titles on the line in Liverpool in December.

It was confirmed by Matchroom last night that the undefeated Bray fighter will defend her belts against a yet to be confirmed opponent in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 11.

She last fought in the city when she won the European Union title in 2008 during her amateur career.

She will co-headline the December bill alongside unbeaten British welterweight Conor Benn.

Taylor puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine on the line in her 20th professional fight.

While Liverpudlian Natasha Jonas is an obvious opponent it is believed she turned down the opportunity of a third high-profile fight against the Bray boxer. They first clashed in the bronze medal bout at the 2012 Olympics and again in a thrilling world title fight behind closed doors in Manchester last May.

However, it is believed Jonas is in the process of leaving Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation to sign for a new promoter.

Hearn indicated already that the fight would be a mandatory for Taylor which restricts her options. One possible opponent is France’s Estelle Yoka-Mossley, who sensationally beat Taylor in the semi-finals at the 2016 World championship and later succeeded her as Olympic champion.

Mossley has a 9-0 professional record.

“I had less than a week at home after my last fight and then it was back to the US to start training again because I wanted to get another fight as soon as possible,” said Taylor.

Hearn is currently negotiating for a super fight for Taylor against seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano, which is set for Madison Square Garden in New York in April.

There was speculation last night that for the first time in women’s boxing both fighters will gross purses of more than one million dollars. Of course, any deal is dependent on Taylor winning her next fight in Liverpool.