Katie Taylor to headline Manchester Arena card on November 2

Katie Taylor will bid to become a two-weight world champion when her bout with Christina Linardatou headlines the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena on November 2.

Katie Taylor will bid to become a two-weight world champion when her bout with Christina Linardatou headlines the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena on November 2.

The Greek fighter’s WBO light-welterweight belt will be on the line as unbeaten Taylor, who has already unified the belts at lightweight, aims to rack up a 15th professional win.

Meanwhile, Laois middleweight Michael Nevin and Antrim welterweight Aidan Walsh exited the World Elite Championships at the last-16 and last-32 stages respectively, in Ekaterinburg, Russia yesterday.

Nevin was beaten on a split decision against Russia’s No 8 seed Gleb Bakshi. Three judges recorded the Russian to be the winner, with two going for Nevin.

Walsh also lost 3-2, to England’s No 2 seed Pat McCormack.

Bernard Dunne, the IABA High Performance Director in Ekaterinburg, was pleased with the performances six months out from the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers in London.

"The performances were superb by both guys. Aidan Walsh, you look at the last Commonwealth Games and he’s drastically improved. I think his performance was really good against a world-class opponent," said Dunne.

Meanwhile, Antrim featherweight Kurt Walker, the last Irish boxer left in Russia, today meets Canada’s Robin Basran for a place in the last eight.

Online Editors