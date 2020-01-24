Katie Taylor to face seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano in New York mega-fight this April

The much anticipated mega-fight between Katie Taylor and seven-weight World champion Amanda Serrano will take place in New York in April according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

The much anticipated mega-fight between Katie Taylor and seven-weight World champion Amanda Serrano will take place in New York in April according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

In an interview on IFLTV Hearn declared: "She (Taylor) is going to fight in April. She is going to fight Amanda Serrano in America."

There has been speculation for months that the showdown will top the bill in Madison Square Garden. There is a contract in place and the Taylor camp want the fight which is expected to gross the Bray fighter her first million dollar purse.

As Taylor's promoter, it is Hearn's job to put the fighter together with the US streaming network DAZN and, to a lesser extent Sky Sports, putting up the money.

Amanda Serrano after claiming her seventh title and (inset) Katie Taylor

There is nothing new in Hearn's comment – he made similar remarks before Christmas.

In a sense Serrano is the 'king-maker' in the deal. Even though she stands to earn a record purse of €250,000, she has blown hot and cold on the subject of getting into the ring against the unbeaten Bray fighter.

She was due to participate in a MMA fight in her native Puerto Rica earlier this month but the contest fell through.

Unless she fights Taylor she could end up in an expensive dispute with Matchroom having signed a three fight deal which was due to culminate in a clash with the 2012 Olympic champion.

So either she retires with a record of losing just one of 39 fights or picks up the biggest pay cheque of her career but risks her reputation against Taylor.

Dollars usually dictate issues in professional boxing and Serrano will probably eventually accept the challenge once she squeezes a bigger purse than is currently on offer.

And the 31-year who has 27 knock-out wins to her credit will prove a formidable opponent for Taylor.

Online Editors