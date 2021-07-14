Katie Taylor to defend titles against Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on September 4

KATIE Taylor returns to the ring on September 4 in Leeds where she will defends her five world lightweight belts against IBF mandatory challenger Jennifer Han.

The fight will be the co-event along with the eagerly awaited rematch between local hero Josh Warrington and Mexican Mauricio Lara who demolished Warrington when they clashed in February.

The outdoor show which is taking place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds will be the first which will be broadcast exclusively worldwide on the DAZN streaming service. The service is available at a special introductory price of €1.99 a month in Ireland at the moment.

Taylor will be defending her 18-fight unbeaten record against the 38-year old from El Paso in Texas. Han has won all but one of their 19 professional fights, three via knock-out.

She is unbeaten since 2014 when she lost to South Korean boxer Ji-Hye Woo.

Once again Taylor puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine titles on the line. In her most recent defence, she saw off the challenge of her former London Olympics foe Natasha Jonas after a terrific fight last May in the Manchester Arena.

A six-time national amateur champion Hans won the vacant IBF featherweight world title in September 2015 and went on to make four defences of the belt – the most recent against Lizbeth Crespo in February 2018.

“I’m really excited to defend my title in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds. I grew up as a Leeds United fan so it’s fantastic to see them back in the Premier league and doing so well again.

“My last few fights have effectively been behind closed door and it's definitely a strange experience so I think to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere."

“Enjoy your belts while you have them,” was the defiant message to the undisputed champion from Han.

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150 and £300 VIP and go on general sale on Friday.