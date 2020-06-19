Katie Taylor showdown with Amanda Serrano in jeopardy over purse disagreement

Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano in jeopardy due to a disagreement over the fight purse. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor’s much-delayed showdown against nine-time world champion Amanda Serrano is in jeopardy again.

Twice postponed due to Covid-19, the fight had been provisionally rescheduled for August in the back garden of promoter Eddie Hearn’s Essex mansion. But the Puerto Rican-born boxer has pulled out of the fight.

"Due to differences in negotiations, the mega-fight won’t take place," declared her trainer and brother-in-law Jordan Maldondao in a long statement. He claimed that Matchroom had cut her purse for the contest in half.

Serrano is quoted in the statement as saying: "Currently, I’m being offered a very low purse, as if I was starving to death. Throughout my career, I’ve sacrificed earnings to stay active in boxing, but now my achievements speak for themselves and I’m staying firm."

Her trainer added:

"On four occasions, Amanda has signed for the fight. She signed in late 2019 in New York but Taylor opted to move up a weight. Then we accepted the fight for early 2020 in the same city, but Taylor’s team thought they needed more time to train and it was moved to May 2 in England.

“But then a month and half later, the Covid-19 pandemic came and it was moved up to the 4th of July; all this, accepting a purse not up to par with the magnitude of the fight. But since Amanda wants to make history for Puerto Rica, we happily accepted.

"Now, they’re offering us the fight for August but removing almost 50% of Amanda’s purse. However, they are taking less from Taylor. We understand there is a situation around the world with Covid-19 and there are changes in the boxing platform, but big fights are big fights.

"If we accept this new offer, we’d be creating a negative precedent in female boxing, after so many women have worked so worked so hard to heighten the level of the sport."

It remains to be seen whether the Serrano camp are merely negotiating in public or whether they will carry out their threat and pull out of the clash against the unbeaten Bray fighter who has unified the lightweight division in women’s boxing.

There has always been a school of thought that Serrano would never get into the ring with Taylor and this statement adds fuels to this speculation.

Interestingly, the statement also reveals that Serrano’s contact with promoter Lou Di Bella expires soon. "We hope they (the promoter) do their job because boxing needs this fight and if we have to wait, we wait."

Online Editors