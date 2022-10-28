Katie Taylor shares warm embrace with father Pete as World champion weighs in ahead of Carabajal challenge

WORLD champion Katie Taylor and her unbeaten Argentinian opponent Karen Carabajal have successfully weighed in ahead of their clash in the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Taylor, who defends her WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight belts for the seventh time in three years, tipped the scales at 134.6 lbs. Thirty-two-year Carabajal, who is ranked eleventh in the world in the division, was marginally lighter at 134.2 lbs – both were comfortably inside the 135 lb limit.

Taylor’s father’s Pete was in the Grand Hall in Brent Civic Centre for the weigh in. Together with Niall Barrett he trains Naas lightweight Gary Cully, who is aiming to extend his unbeaten professional record to 15-0 against unbeaten French lightweight Jaouad Belmehdi on the undercard tomorrow night.

Taylor is odds-on favourite to secure her 22nd professional win in a venue which hosted her first pro fight on November 26, 2016. She was the centre of the media scrum afterwards – a reflection of her star status in the sport now.

The Wembley Arena was scarcely half full that night. For Taylor, who dispatched her hapless Polish opponent Karina Kopinska in the third round on that occasion, will forever resonate with her.

Not only was it her first pro contest, it was her first competitive fight after she lost her Olympic title in Rio four months earlier.

“I just remember the ring walk and the atmosphere and I guess the excitement of making my pro debut. You only ever have one pro debut so I’m very thankful it was a great one. It was an amazing start to my professional career.

“I am sure I was a little bit (nervous) as I am before every single fight. But I think I was more excited than I ever had been. It was an amazing start.

“These past six years have probably been the most amazing of my whole career both as an amateur and professional. It is great to be stepping back in there tomorrow night. I am excited to show what I can do.”

Even though this fight is not on the scale of the mega Madison Square Garden showdown between Taylor and Amanda Serrano last April, Taylor insists she doesn’t find it hard to motivate herself for these more mundane mandatory defences.

“Every fight is a tough fight at this stage. She is an unbeaten, hungry young fighter. And I am as excited about this fight as I am about any other fight.”

This will be Taylor’s 197th fight, 175 as an amateur and 22 in the pro ranks. She has won all but 15 of those contests.

Virtually from the start of her pro career, she has operated at the highest level as her record illustrates.

She has made 13 defences of her WBA lightweight title which she first won in 2017. In addition, she has made 11, seven and six defences respectively of her IBF, WBO and WBC titles. And she has a 15-0 record in World title fights.

In the battle to be rated the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Taylor has two more wins against ranked opponents than middleweight champion Claressa Shields.

A recently published competition index rated her as the number one pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

In contrast to previous opponents who boasted about how they were going to upset Taylor in the ring, Karen Carabajal has been particularly respectful in their remarks.

“When you dream about getting the opportunity to fight for a World title you normally think about getting the opportunity to fight for one title.

“In this case it is different. It is an opportunity we could never have imagined. But once we did get this opportunity, we have really focussed on it and have been working hard.

“We have looked on it as if it was just one other fight and doing the best we can to make sure we can win the fight and take home the belts,” she said.

At the weigh in she looked slightly overawed. But Taylor will be mindful that one punch can change the course of a fight. But on all known form she ought to comfortably win this fight.



