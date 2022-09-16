Katie Taylor set to face Argentinian in Wembley Arena at end of October

KATIE Taylor returns to the ring for the first time since her epic Madison Square Garden fight against Amanda Serrano when she headlines a show in the Wembley Arena in London on October 29.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has already confirmed the venue and date of the fight. According to BoxingScene.com, the undefeated Bray pugilist will defend her four World lightweight belts against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal from Argentina.

It will be a case of back to the future for Taylor whose first professional fight was staged in the Wembley Arena in November 2016.

Carabajal has never fought outside her native country but is unbeaten in the professional ranks with a 19-0 record – two of the wins came via knockout. The majority of her victories have been achieved in the super featherweight division.

The 32-year-old is ranked ninth best lightweight in the world.

Other Irish fighters who are promoted by Matchroom are expected to be included on the show, full details of which are likely to be announced in the coming days.

Taylor (21-0) will be defending her undisputed status for the seventh time and it will be the 14th defence of her WBA lightweight belt which she won in Cardiff in 2017.

In the wake of her dramatic majority victory over Amanda Serrano in New York in April, the Taylor camp had begun planning for a rematch in Croke Park at the end of this month.

But the negotiations with the Serrano camp never gained any momentum although, ironically, Serrano will be fighting in Manchester on Saturday week in a unification featherweight clash against Sarah Mahfoud.

The hope is that the Taylor-Serrano rematch can take place next Summer in Croke Park, but it remains to be seen whether the parties will ever make the deal.

In the meantime, 36-year-old Taylor gets an opportunity to show her skills in what should be a less demanding contest than the Serrano slugfest.