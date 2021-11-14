Katie Taylor set for mandatory title defence in December ahead of 2022 Serrano showdown

KATIE Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine world lightweight belts against Firuza Sharipova from Kazakhstan in the Liverpool Arena on December 11.

It will be Taylor’s last fight before her probable showdown against Amanda Serrano in New York’s Madison Square Garden in April 2022.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sharipova, who became Kazakhstan’s first ever female professional fighter in 2016, is the WBA’s mandatory challenger for Taylor’s titles.

Sharipova has picked up minor titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight and has a 14-1 record. She lost her first fight against an opponent who Taylor would be particularly familiar with.

Five years ago in the Ice Palace in Moscow, she lost to Russian Sofya Ochigavia, who was beaten by Taylor in the Olympic gold medal fight in London in 2012. Ochigavia only fought five times in pro boxing so a rematch against Taylor in the pro game never materialised.

At face value, Sharipova has a decent record and a better knock-out rate than Taylor – 53 per cent compared to 31 per cent. But six of her 15 wins were against opponents who were making their pro debuts, while she has only faced four opponents with a winning record.

Taylor has faced far more experienced and better opposition, but she needs to be wary, nonetheless. "I'm looking forward to ending the year on a high with another defence of my titles,” said Taylor.

“I know there are some huge fights out there for me in 2022 but for now my sole focus is on December 11 and this mandatory defence against Sharipova."

Taylor will be bidding for her 20th consecutive win since turning professional on December 11.

It will be a significant night too for Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0), who makes his Matchroom debut.

Meanwhile, in Coventry’s Skydome on Saturday night, the McKenna brothers from Monaghan as well as Donegal’s Brett McGinty all kept their unbeaten professional records.

Aaron McKenna was taken the distance by a replacement opponent Gabor Gorbics, a 37-year old Hungarian super-middleweight but he won comfortably 80-71 on points.

His other brother Stevie dispatched his opponent Richmond Djarbeng from Ghana after just 43 seconds of the first round to move to 10-0 while McGinty had to work hard to beat Czech fighter Pavel Albrecht over four rounds.

The McKenna brothers will be action for their new promoter Mick Hennessy in Crystal Place on December 10 when they both challenge for world youth titles in their respective divisions.

The IABA and the Leinster Council will have to deal with the fall-out after producing two sets of champions in the province’s Boy/Girl 1 & 2 tournaments. The respective bodies organised two separate championships for this age group, which concluded this afternoon.

The Leinster Council-backed event hosted by Arklow Boxing club has entries from 21 clubs, while the tournament sanctioned by the IABA in Athy had boxers from seven clubs.

The row will now move to the boardroom with the outcome likely to hinge on results of the IABA officers election, which will be announced on Sunday week at the annual IABA Convention in Belfast.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s emerging boxing talent struck gold at the Golden Gong multi-nation tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia last night with light middleweight Luke Maguire (Esker BC) achieving a notable double.

As well as winning the gold medal in his weight category he was also named the Best Boxer at the tournament. He won three fights in three days.

The other three Irish boxers in final action Dean Clancy (63.5kg, Sean McDermott BC), Wayne Kelly (67kg, Ballincargy BC), and Sean Purcell (57kg Saviours Crystal) were beaten but took home silver medals. Jack Marley (Monkstown BC) received a walk-over in the super heavyweight final.