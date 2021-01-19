Katie Taylor scoops two more awards for 2020

Katie Taylor has picked up two more end-of-year boxing awards.

The undefeated world lightweight champion has been named the World Boxing Council’s 2020 female Boxer of the Year. In addition, her re-match against Delfine Persoon was chosen as the WBC Female Fight of the Year.

The Bray pugilist, who had two fights in 2020, has already won the Ring Magazine and the Boxing Writers of America Fighter of the Year awards for 2020. She secured both accolades in 2019 as well.

It is probable that Taylor will return to the ring in late spring – possibility on the undercard of the heavyweight rematch between Dillian White and Alexander Povekin which is scheduled for March 6.

A venue for the fight has yet to be announced though there is a possibility it could be staged outside the UK to allow spectators to attend.

Taylor’s opponent could be her former amateur rival Natasha Jonas from Liverpool. The pair had a memorable encounter in the bronze medal bout at the London Olympics in 2012.

Jonas rejuvenated her professional career last summer when she drew with super featherweight WBC world champion Terri Harper – most observers felt the 36-year-old southpaw won the contest.

Having fought at lightweight as an amateur, Jonas could comfortably move up to lightweight. She has a pro record of 9-1 with seven of her wins coming inside the distance.

Taylor is unbeaten in her 17 professional fights and holds all the belts in the lightweight division.

Online Editors