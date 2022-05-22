Katie Taylor scoops top accolade from IBA

Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WORLD professional champion Katie Taylor together with two Irish women's boxing officials have been honoured by the International Boxing Association for their role in promoting female boxing.

The Association’s Women’s Committee honoured Taylor with the accolade of Outstanding Boxer. Katie won five world golds and one bronze medal as well as the Olympic gold medal in 2012 during a glittering amateur career.

She has a 21-fight unbeaten record as a professional and last month’s unforgettable clash against Amanda Serrano was the first-ever female fight to headline a show at Madison Square Garden. She is set to finally make her home debut in Croke Park later this year.

The two officials honoured were Anna Moore from St Francis Boxing Club in Limerick and referee and judge Sadie Duffy, who officiated at the world championships in Istanbul.

Anna was awarded the Outstanding Administer/Team Leader accolade. Affectionately known in boxing circles as the ‘Mammy of Irish Boxing’, she is a member of the IABA’s national-level competition and organisation and administration teams.

She was team manager for Team Ireland’s recent record-breaking team at the European Youth championships which secured eight medals, more than any other Irish team contesting a European Youth tournament.

Sadie Duffy – a member of Illies Golden Gloves BC in Donegal – was awarded with Outstanding Referee and Judge. She qualified as a referee in 1997. Since then she officiated at numerous world tournaments including the most recent men’s and women’s world championships. She also refereed the first-ever official bout Katie Taylor participated in on Halloween night in 2001.

The awards were announced in Istanbul on Friday night.

As a result of winning gold medals in Istanbul Amy O’Rourke and Lisa O’Rourke are now ranked number one in the world in their respective weight divisions of light welterweight and light middleweight. Carly McNaul (52kg) and Michaela Walsh (57kg) are ranked fifth after reaching the quarter-finals.

Team Ireland ended the tournament ranked second out of 73 nations and 310 boxers, thanks to the performance of every member of the team. Irish boxers contested 24 bouts at the tournament, with 17 wins, two gold medals and two quarter-final finishes.