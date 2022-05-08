Katie Taylor says she ‘would absolutely love a big fight in Croke Park with 80,000 people’ for Amanda Serrano rematch

Katie Taylor is lifted into the air by her coach Ross Enamait after her undisputed world lightweight championship victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor has repeated her desire to fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch in Croke Park.

Interviewed by DAZN in Las Vegas where she was a guest as the Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol world championship fight last night Taylor said: “A re-match would be brilliant. I’m up for any challenge, I want to fight the best out there.

“I would absolutely love to fight in Ireland. A big fight in Croke Park with 80,000 people. That would probably be the only thing that could top what happened last week (in Madison Square Garden).”

“Imagine filling 80,000 seats that would be very, very special. It would be easy to sell as well I think,” she predicted.

The facial injuries Katie suffered during last weekend’s MSG showdown have cleared up and she was in relaxed mood.

Asked about the picture of her coach Ross Enamait lifting her off her feet in the ring after the verdict was announced she said they both felt it was an amazing picture.

“We had such a long training camp for the fight and thought a lot about the fight over the last few months. When you come out on top it is such a special moment for myself and my coach, who also put in a lot of hard work, my team, and my family.”

Taylor said she was delighted to learn that 1.5 million people had tuned into the fight. “It is going to be in for Fight of the Year as well. It was just an amazing night for the sport.”

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who was also in Las Vegas, has attempted to dampen down expectations that Taylor v Serrano 11 will go ahead at GAA HQ in October. He said he felt it was too late in the year for an outdoor stadium show.

But the momentum in favour of a Dublin fight is growing.

It is understood DAZN which has the TV rights for Katie Taylor’s fights has no objection to the fight taking place in Croke Park despite the time difference with the US.

They view their subscription base in the UK and Ireland as important as their US market. The publicity generated by a first female fight to top the bill at a sell-out stadium show would boost their subscriptions rates regardless of the time zone,

One week later…Had a chance to reflect on the fight against Katie. It was very close, but I did not lose. That I am certain of. Next time I will leave no doubt. Can’t Wait!

I walked in a champ and I walked out a champ. #TaylorSerrano2 #WBC #IBO pic.twitter.com/Mv9Rebdx4A — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Amanda Serrano, who had been very active on social media since the fight has claimed for the first time that she did not lose the contest in contest in Madison Square Garden.

She tweeted last night ‘One week later…had a chance to reflect on the fight against Katie. It was very close, but I did not lose. That I am certain of. Next time I will leave no doubt. Can’t Wait! I walked in a camp, and I walked out a champ.”

Katie Taylor visited Canelo Alvarez’s dressing room before the fight to wish the Mexican, who is best male pound-for-pound fighter in the world, well in his contest.

But in a stunning upset Canelo suffered only his second loss since making his professional debut as a 15-year-old. His only previous loss came in 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

Russian Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his WBA light heavyweight title against Canelo who was fighting way above his natural weight and couldn’t cope with Bivol’s power, speed, and skill.

The three ring-side judges all scored the contest 115-113 in favour of the unbeaten Bivol, though the scoring failed to reflect just how dominant winner was. He landed more punches in each of the 12 rounds than his opponent who remains the undisputed super middleweight champion.