Katie Taylor says Croke Park fight ‘one of the final boxes to tick’ as she recalls Olympic gold 10 years on

Katie Taylor, Ireland, is declared the winner over Sofya Ochigava, Russia, at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Katie Taylor has admitted she still dreams of a fight in Croke Park.

On the tenth anniversary of her gold medal win at the London Olympics, the Bray fighter expressed her wish to box in a sold-out GAA Headquarters before she hangs up her gloves. She was speaking with Jamie Ward and Scott Hammerton on the new Matchroom Boxing Podcast ‘Flash Knockdown’

“Croke Park is one of the final boxes to tick. It would be an absolute dream to fight in front of 80,000 Irish people,” she said.

"I’ve had 21 fights in my career but never fought in Ireland so it would be an absolutely huge fight.”

Taylor also revealed that she didn’t sleep a wink the night before her Gold medal fight at the London Olympics and has never felt so much pressure before or since.

“I felt the whole weight of the nation on my shoulders. It was an amazing moment when all my childhood dreams came to pass. But the pressure during the entire Olympics was absolutely huge. I felt relief when I won and then joy.

Taylor added that when donned the Olympic shorts and top for the first time for her bronze medal fight against England’s Natasha Jonas she was nearly pinching herself.

She recalled how the decibel level in London’s ExCel centre hit 113.7 – the highest record at any venue during the Games – during that fight and that she was ‘nervous and anxious’ before her gold medal clash against Russian Sofya Ochigava.

“I was fighting in front of 10,000 Irish people. The tickets had been sold out months and months in advance. Everybody in Ireland assumed that I was just going to win. I don’t think I slept a wink the night before.

She believes coping with the pressure during the London Games gives her an edge in her sell-out fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden in April.

“Having got through the Olympic Games in London I believe I could get through anything in life.”

Even though Katie never thought anything would surpass the 2012 Olympic experience beating Serrano in the biggest ever women’s professional fight in history is now ‘definitely the most special moment in my career.’

“Six thousand Irish people Irish people travelled over for the fight and together with the fans from Porto Rico they created an absolutely incredible atmosphere in the arena. Sometimes we couldn’t even hear the bell ringing sometimes during the fight because the noise was so loud.

“It was been billed the biggest fight in female boxing. I think we definitely surpassed everybody’s expectation about the fight. It was a huge moment for the sport.

“I didn’t expect the fight itself to be that incredible. It definitely felt like a super mega fight and I’m glad that we did it. What it will do for women’s fighters everywhere is so, so special.”

Asked about how she survived the onslaught from Serrano in the fifth round Taylor said that in big fight there is always a possibility of getting hurt.

“This is where all the training comes in. For months and months before that fight I was putting the work in the gym. I was in the trenches every single day in the training camp.

“Then when the tough moments come all the training means you can show the heart and encourage needed. It is not something you can muster in a fight unless you have the training done.”

Though disappointed that a mooted rematch against Serrano did not go ahead immediately – it had been provisionally planned for Croke Park next month – she believes the fight will happen sometime next year.

Katie Taylor boxing feature. Katie (14) pictured doing her 'Shadow boxing' training in St Fergals Boxing club,Bray.

Serrano was due to fight in Madison Square Garden last weekend but the show, which was to have featured her manager Jake Paul, fell through at the last minute. Meanwhile, with an eye on generating headlines Paul offered Taylor $2m dollars to fight Serrano at 126lb.

“I never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that,” laughs Taylor.

“I’m pretty sure he knows that I’m not going to get down to 126. I don’t think I’ve heard of that in boxing, where the champion actually wins, and the opponent says ‘we only want a rematch at a lower weight division. It is real nonsense to be honest.

“I don’t know if he is playing games or its naivety from him, but obviously, any rematch is going to be 135lbs. I’m the champion and if they want to run the fight back that’s the weight division it’s going to be at.”

Taylor confirmed her team had been in talks with MMA mega star Cris Cyborg with to view to a future clash. But no opponent for her next fight which is likely to take place in November/December had been confirmed yet.

“I had only two or three days off after the Serrano fight until I was back in the gym. I am itching to get back in the ring again.”