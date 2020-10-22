Katie Taylor returning to Wembley Arena for November fight with Miriam Gutierrez

Katie Taylor with promoter Eddie Hearn after her win against Delfine Persoon at Brentwood in Essex, England

The Wembley Arena in London will host Katie Taylor’s next fight on Saturday November 14 in a behind-closed-doors show.

It will be a nostalgic trip for US-based Taylor as her first professional fight in November 2016 against Karina Kopinska was staged in the London indoor venue. Now, she is back heading the bill.

Matchroom Boxing is taking over the arena for four events in October, November, and December.

Taylor puts her four lightweight world titles on the line against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez from Spain on a historic world title triple-header, as Terri Harper faces WBC mandatory challenger Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball takes on undefeated Australian Ebanie Bridges for the WBA bantamweight crown.

Meanwhile on Saturday November 21, Dillian Whyte looks to avenge his shock KO loss against Russia's Alexander Povetkin on the final weekend of the Matchroom Fight Camp in September.

Additional fights for the shows, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, have yet to be confirmed.

