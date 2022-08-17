Katie Taylor rematch on hold as Amanda Serrano set for Manchester title fight

Amanda Serrano will, after all, fight on this side of the Atlantic next month – but not against Katie Taylor.

Instead the unified featherweight world champion will bid to become the undisputed queen of the division when she takes on the undefeated IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud at the Manchester Arena on September 24.

The Serrano-Mahfoud unification bout was due to be staged in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 6 as a co-feature alongside a celebrity fight involving her manager Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr.

The show fell through at the last minute admit claims from Paul that his opponent had no chance of making the weight though this is hotly disputed by Rahman.

The episode was a huge embarrassment to Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, and would not have gone done well with Madison Square Garden, who pride themselves on their professionalism.

But the indefatigable Paul, who made his name and fortune as a Youtuber/influencer, has bounced back with a new stunt.

In what is a calculated and deliberate insult aimed at Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom organisation has promoted all of Katie Taylor’s fights, Paul has teamed up with Hearn’s arch-rival in the UK, Frank Warren, to bring the Serrano-Mahfoud fight to Manchester next month.

The fight will be on the undercard of a heavyweight clash between England’s Joe Joyce and New Zealander Joseph Parker, who is trained in Ireland by Andy Lee.

There is no compelling commercial reason why the Serrano-Mahfoud fight should be staged in England.

Thirty-two-year-old Mahfond now lives in Denmark – she was born on the Faroe Islands.

Though unbeaten in her 11 pro fights, the current IBF champion is scarcely known even to boxing fans outside Denmark.

Even though Serrano has won seven world titles in different weight divisions until her loss to Katie Taylor in an epic battle in Madison Square Garden in April, she wasn’t well known outside the boxing community on this side of the Atlantic.

It is doubtful if their presence on the Manchester card will add much to the gate.

Commercially, it would make far more sense to have staged the fight in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Serrano lives and is a big star.

But September 24 was the provisional date set aside for a rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor in Croke Park. So, it is of symbolic importance to both camps.

Paul likes to describe himself as ‘the disrupter’ and he will see the Manchester fight as golden opportunity to get ‘one-up’ on Hearn.

Relations between the pair are problematic and negotiations for the rematch in Croke Park never gained any traction due to the demands from the Serrano camp.

So, it remains to be seen whether they can ever negotiate a deal to bring arguably the two best female fighters in the world together for a rematch in Croke Park next year.

The bottom line is if Serrano wants to earn enough money to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for the rest of her life, she will have to agree to fight Taylor in Croke Park on Matchroom’s term.