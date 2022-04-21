Katie Taylor ready for ‘biggest fight in female boxing history’ at iconic Madison Square Garden in New York

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at a pre-fight press conference in Madison Square Garden ahead of their fight on April 30

Katie Taylor wants her historic fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden to resonate with boxing fans the same way the famous Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier clashes at the venue still do more than a half a century later.

“This fight is at Madison Square Garden, the most iconic venue in boxing. The Mecca of boxing, really. You think of Madison Square Garden, and you think the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier these kinds of fights,” said Taylor.

“It’s years and years later we’re still talking Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier kind of fights. I think years and years later from this fight people are still going to be talking about Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.

“I feel very privileged to be in this position and to be an inspiration to the next generation and to have those young girls look up to me. It’s a huge responsibility as well and I want to set a great example for these young girls coming up.

“I want to give them hope and I want them to know thy dreams they have in their hearts can be possible.”

Katie Taylor in training at her base in Connecticut ahead of her upcoming fight with Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor in training at her base in Connecticut ahead of her upcoming fight with Amanda Serrano

“It’s definitely a 50-50 fight. I think that a lot of people will have me, and a lot of people will have her before the fight. I love being involved in these kinds of fights.

“This fight is genuinely the biggest fight in boxing as a whole right now!

“This is just a special occasion for me, to headline a huge fight like this at Madison Square Garden. It’s being billed as the biggest fight in female boxing history. This is just incredible and a real privilege for me.

“I love being involved in these kinds of fights. These are the challenges that I’ve always wanted. I don’t think I’ve ever backed down from any challenge. I’ve wanted to face the very best.

The media interest in the fight on Saturday week is underlined the fact that there were more applications for media accreditations for it than the Canelo Alvarez – who is rated as the best pound-for-pound male fighter in the world – and Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.

Despite being at the centre of a media scrum in the Big Apple next week Taylor insists she doesn’t want to be famous and does not crave the media attention.

“I just want to be the best boxer in the world,” she said.

“I’m also very grateful for the women that went before me – the likes of Christy Martin and Deirdre Gogarty, Lucia Rijker, Laila Ali who were pioneers in their sport.

“I don’t think that I’d be in the position I’m in today if it wasn’t for all those girls who went before me. I’m obviously very grateful for those who went before me.”

The fight which is expected to attract a near sell-out attendance of 20,000 to MSG will be shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Taylor is putting her World titles on the line for the sixth time against seven-weight champion Serrano, who has won 30 of her 42 contests via knock out.

Ali and Frazier clashed twice in MSG. Frazier won their 1971 bout ending Ali’s 100 per cent professional record. But Ali exacted revenge in 1974 and beat Frazier again a year later in the famous ‘Thrilla in Manila’ in the Philippines.