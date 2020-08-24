Katie Taylor rated as second best pound-for-pound fighter in the world by boxing magazine

Katie Taylor with her belts after her victory over Delfine Persoon. Photo: Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor has been rated as the second-best pound-for-pound female boxer in the world by Ring Magazine, long regarded as the bible of the sport.

Taylor, who retained her status as the undisputed World lightweight champion with a unanimous points’ win over Delfine Persoon on Saturday night, was narrowly pipped by American Claressa Shields, the current undisputed middleweight World champion.

The double Olympic medallist also holds belts at super and light middleweight.

It is the first time in the 98-year history of the magazine, which is now owned by the Oscar De La Hoya Golden Boy company, has published women's rating.

In a foreword to the inaugural list, editor-in-chief Douglass Fisher writes: "Women’s boxing has arrived."

The magazine has used the same methodology in compiling the list as they have followed for decades with their male ratings –selecting a panel of worldwide boxing experts to make the selections.

A ten-point Must system is used with panel members awarding ten points for the number one choice: nine points from their second choice and so on.

Shields was not the unanimous choice of the 11-member panel but received 107 votes – seven more than Taylor while Cecilia Braekhus – who surrendered her World welterweight titles last weekend to Jessica McCaskill - third in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Taylor is named as the ‘Ring champion’ in the lightweight category.

Now back in Bray where she will isolate for two weeks before enjoying a holiday, Taylor remains the top-rated pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to the BoxRec organisation which uses a different method to compile their list.

What's more significant than the ratings is the fact that women fighters have finally been given the same status as their male counterparts by Ring Magazine.

"For three consecutive weeks, women’s boxing took the sports’ centre stage and delivered hotly contested bouts that had hard core fans buzzing on social media," said Fisher.

"Women’s boxing has arrived. A more extensive female amateur system and greater participation during the previous decade, which included world amateur championships and the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, has spawned world-class boxers such as Katie Taylor and Charessa Shields, both of whom are undisputed champions and the first women to receive Ring Magazine divisional titles."

Online Editors