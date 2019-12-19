KATIE Taylor has been pictured for the first time publicly with her dad since they parted ways in the lead up to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katie Taylor pictured in public with dad Pete for first time since parting ways in before Rio Olympics

The two-weight world champion boxer was photographed at the Colosseum Gym in Kylemore, Dublin yesterday.

A smiling Katie was at the gym to support her boxing coach father Pete, who’s kickstarting Fight Club weekly boxing sessions at Colosseum.

The Bray star had won five world championships and an Olympic gold medal as an amateur with her dad in her corner. However, shortly before the 2016 Olympics, Pete stepped away from his coaching role.

The boxer’s 2018 documentary 'Katie' revealed the coach’s departure had been due to the breakup of his marriage.

Katie told CNN in August that not having her dad by her side at the Olympics had "hurt so much just because of how much I loved him as well."

"But I still have a great relationship with my dad," she added. "I still absolutely love him. He’s always been a hero to me. And, that will never change. But just to go through that was difficult for me."

In January this year, Pete opened up about the "hurt" he experienced when he said his daughter dropped him as her coach.

Pete told the Paddy Holohan No Shame podcast: "She (Katie) has good morals. She said 'if you’ve split up with my mother, then I don’t want you in my corner.'

"She knew what the outcome would be. She knew that she’d be missing me in the corner but she still had the morals to go ahead and do that. You’ve got to respect that. She was reared good.

"There’s not many people who’d risk losing a European, World and Olympic title by not having your father as a coach.

"She backed her ma ...although it’s hurtful for me - but I’ve still got to take my hat off to her."

At that time he said he was in touch with his daughter but they didn’t talk about boxing.

"We still talk, it’s so important. Six months ago she might not have been able to speak to me again," he added.

The gym, where Katie and her dad were photographed was not available for comment.

