Katie Taylor nominated for BBC World Sport Star of the Year award alongside LeBron James

Katie Taylor has been nominated for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

The undisputed and undefeated world lightweight champion, who successfully defended her five belts on two occasions in 2019, is among six short-listed for the prestigious honour.

Other leading contenders include recently crowned US Masters winner Dustin Johnson and basketball superstar LeBron James.

The winner is chosen by a public vote which is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland. Fans can cast their votes via the BBC Sport website from today with the vote closing at noon on December 15.

The full list of nominees is Katie Taylor, Dustin Johnson, Le Bron James, Armand Duplantis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Wendie Renard.

James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA championship in 10 years, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after extending his unbeaten MMA record to 29-0, Johnson won the Masters last month, Renard captained Lyon to Champions League success for the fifth year in a row and Duplantis twice broke the world pole vault record in the space of a week last February.

Taylor’s popularity in the UK has significantly increased this year primarily because her two world title fights against Delfine Persoon and Miriam Gutierrez were both staged in England and viewed by millions.

Indeed, her last three fights have been in the UK – in November of last year she secured the WBO super lightweight title in Manchester.

Ever since winning the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012 she has been a big draw in the UK and her status in the sport is underlined by the fact she has become the second most important fighter – behind world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua – in Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation.

