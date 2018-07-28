Katie Taylor is overwhelmed by her new ‘home’ crowd after latest stunning victory

It was the reaction to Katie Taylor ’s arrival in the ring for her tenth professional fight that will live longest in the memory as the golden girl of Irish boxing recorded her latest stunning victory.

In front of a sell-out audience at the 02 Arena in London, the sight of Taylor emerging from the tunnel produced the most raucous and spine tingling ovation of the evening.

Walking to the ring to the chimes of Blur’s thumping Song 2, this felt like a Dublin crowd cheering on the girl from Bray, yet it was a London audience that have rapidly grown to love a fighter who is no longer classed as a ‘female’ boxer.

Taylor is now every inch a prize fighter worthy of her billing at the top of the huge shows promoter Eddie Hearn is placing her on every few months, with the guarantee of entertainment she brings adding to her A-list status.

Ireland’s double world champion may be craving the chance to fight in her homeland again, but while that option is off the table for now for a variety of reasons, she is winning a whole new army of fans in Britain.

Her three-round demolition of an outclassed Kimberly Connor in her latest outing was as polished as any of her performances in an immaculate pro career and she appeared to be overwhelmed by her rising popularity in the UK as she spoke to reporters in her dressing room after the fight.

“All week the atmosphere has been amazing and it carried on tonight,” Taylor told us. “The UK fans have got on board from the start and really taken me on as their own and I didn’t expect to be on these big bills every time. It has been perfect so far, which is a nice surprise.

“It was nice to get the knock-out tonight. I was calm and patient and it was important to stamp my authority early on. I let her know who was boss I guess.”

Taylor was icing her swollen eye in her dressing room after this latest bout, as she offered tribute to her opponent who entered the champion’s dressing room after the fight to pay some classy tributes to the victor.

“Kimberly was tough,” added Taylor. “I happened to catch her with a good shot, stayed composed, and got a good finish.

"I knew I had a bump on the eye but it wasn't going to affect me. I've got two belts. Two more to go."

Taylor is now expected to fight again in Chicago later this year and there may be another bout inked into her hectic schedule before the end of 2018, with that elusive date in Ireland still on the back burner amid security and logistical concerns.

Boxing politics are affecting Taylor’s hopes of unifying the lightweight division, but there is no doubt that Ireland have a fighter who is universally respected as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

That, in itself, is a remarkable achievement.

