Katie Taylor 'honoured' after winning second successive American boxing writers' award

Katie Taylor shows off her belts after her victory against Miriam Gutierrez at the SSE Wembley Arena in London. Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor has been handed the Boxing Writers Association of America's top female award for the second year running.

The Bray native, who currently holds all the World title belts in the lightweight division after winning all 17 of her fights since turning professional in 2016 - has been named 2020 Female Fighter of the Year by the BWAA.

"It's such an honor to be chosen twice," Taylor told the BWAA website, after becoming the first fighter to win the four-year-old award in succession.

"To win this award again is amazing. I’m hoping to be fighting in February or March of next year, and we're not too sure who or where it will be, but I'm excited to be fighting again.

"Going into 2020, I was hoping this would be a good year for me. I was happy to finish off the year fighting my mandatory and I’m delighted to finish my year off strong. I always go into every year trying to make huge strides in the sport."

Thomas Gerbasi, chairman of the seven-member BWAA women selection committee, revealed the decision was a close one between Taylor and Jessica McCaskill.

"It was a tough decision between Katie and Jessica," he said. "In fairness, the McCaskill-Braekhus fight was very close, while Katie beat Delfine Persoon the second time more convincing than she did the first time, and Delfine has long been on the pound-for-pound list.

"Then, Katie defended all of her titles against undefeated Miriam Gutierrez, who came in highly touted and was among The Ring’s top five lightweights. Katie beat her convincingly. Like I said, it was a tough vote this year, and I think you can also toss Mikaela Mayer and Terri Harper into the mix and say they had strong cases, too.

"It was a nice race, which shows where women's boxing is going these days."

/Taylor added two more victories to her professional record in 2020, after beating Belgian fighter Delfine Persoon in a rematch at Eddie Hearn's Essex estate in August, and overcoming Spain's Miriam Gutierrez at Wembley Arena last month.

Online Editors