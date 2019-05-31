Katie Taylor gets rapturous New York reception at weigh-in ahead of fight with Delfine Persoon

THREE belt-world champion Katie Taylor and the defending WBC lightweight title holder Delfine Persoon have successfully weighed in ahead of their unification showdown in Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning (Live on Sky Sport Box Office, approximately 1.30am).

THREE belt-world champion Katie Taylor and the defending WBC lightweight title holder Delfine Persoon have successfully weighed in ahead of their unification showdown in Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning (Live on Sky Sport Box Office, approximately 1.30am).

Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6 lbs while Persoon was nearly five pounds under the 135 limit at 130.6 lbs. It suggests that the Belgian fighter didn't quite get her weight management right and it could impact on her strength in the fight.

Taylor received a rapturous reception from the audience in the arena when she appeared on stage.

Even though there had been a much publicised spat between the camps earlier over the decision of Matchroom to seek alternative accommodation for the Delfine entourage after it was discovered she had been been into the same hotel as Katie Taylor and his team, there was no visible sign of tension between the fighters during their face-off.

Indeed, it was obvious that both respect each other deeply.

This is only Persoon's second fight outside her native country but there is a straight-forward explanation for being a home-country fighter according to her trainer/manager Filiep Tampere.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon pose as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on during the New York weigh-in

"The only time we were asked to fight outside Belgium was in 2015 when she defended her title in Switzerland. Nobody else asked us to fight outside the country since until the fight with Katie Taylor was agreed," he said.

Persoon will earn the biggest purse of his career on Saturday night – probably in excess of $150,000 US dollars. But the 34-year Federal police inspector has never been in the sport for financial gain.

"Boxers do not turn professional to make money in Belgium. Professional boxing has to be your passion not your job," she said.

As usual Katie Taylor's chief supporter in the arena tomorrow night will be her mother Bridget. None of Delfine's family were able to travel across the Atlantic as her father Luc celebrates his 65th birthday on Sunday.

A party to mark his retirement had been planned for months and as he has a twin brother it was decided to go ahead with the celebration despite Delfine's date with sporting destiny in the MGS on the previous night.

Online Editors