Katie Taylor gets behind campaign to honour ‘true pioneer’ of women’s boxing Deirdre Gogarty with Drogheda statue

Katie Taylor has pledged her support for a campaign launched today to honour Ireland’s first female world professional boxing champion Deirdre Gogarty with a statue in her native Drogheda.

Other pioneering figures from women’s professional boxing including Christy Martin, whose fight in Las Vegas against Gogarty in 1996 helped launched the sport in the US and Jane Couch, who won a landmark court case in the UK to legalise women’s professional boxing are supporting the campaign which aims to raise €100,000.

This year marks the silver jubilee of Gogarty’s historic achievement in becoming Ireland’s first female world professional boxing champion she has secured the featherweight title in Florida. Now living in Louisiana Gogarty said she was thrilled about the plans for the statue.

Drogheda already have statues honour Melbourne Olympic boxing bronze medallist Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne and former world handball champion Joey Maher.

When Gogarty was growing up she wanted to emulate ‘Socks’ Byrne.

“When Drogheda put up the statue of Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne, I was in awe. I wanted to accomplish great things like Byrne’s Olympic medal.

“But women were not allowed to box in the Olympics back then which was hugely frustrating. Eventually I made the difficult decision to leave Drogheda, turn professional and move to the United States.

“Eventually, I fulfilled my dream of winning a world title, just like my idol Barry McGuigan. So, in the same way that I was inspired by Byrne’s statue, I hope that my statue will remind others that the most important factor in pursuing a dream is persistence. It is everything.”

Deirdre Gogarty lands a right uppercut on Debra Stroman in 1996

Katie Taylor – who famously wrote to Gogarty at the start of her career expressing her frustration at not being able to box competitively and expressing the hope that one day women would be allow box in the Olympics – described Gogarty was a ‘true pioneer for women in boxing’ and one of her heroes.

Former world champions Christy Martin said the Drogheda woman was as tough as nails. “Together we changed the world of women’s boxing. For that alone, I think a statue is only fitting.”

Having initially trained with the Drogheda Boxing Club Deirdre moved to Dublin and linked up with the McCormack brothers in St Saviours club in Dorset Street. John McCormack recalled how in her first sparring against a male fighter she left him with two black eyes.

In 1991 Gogarty finally made her debut in the ring in an unsanctioned fight in the beer garden of the Shannon Arms Hotel in Limerick against kick boxer AnnMarie Griffin who was present at today’s press conference.

It was the first ever boxing match between two women staged in Ireland.

“I came from a martial arts background. We fought in our bare feet and I never wore a pair a pair of boots until the Tuesday before the fight. She deserved to win the fight and I have followed her career since.”

A gofundme page has now been opened for donations at this link.