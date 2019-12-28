Katie Taylor forced to give up one of her world titles

The Bray fighter has vacated the WBO light welterweight title which she won in November in order to maintain her status as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Taylor had little option as WBO regulations clearly stipulate that no boxer – either male or female – is permitted to hold more than one world title at the same time.

Though there are question marks over the degree to which the organisation which is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico strictly enforce the rule, in Taylor’s case it was done to the letter of the law.

But in a bizarre twist to the story it has emerged that Christina Linardatou, the Greek based fighter who Taylor beat in Manchester to win the WBO light welterweight belt, could win it back next month without a rematch against the Irish superstar.

Under the WBO rules, a boxer who wins a second title has ten days to decide which title they want to relinquish. It has been confirmed that the WBO was in touch with the Taylor camp in late November to ascertain what they wanted to do.

Understandably, Taylor decided to retain the WBO lightweight belt as she already holds the WBA, the IBF and the WBC belts in the 135lb division and wants to continue to be marketed as the undisputed World lightweight champion.

Linardatou gets the opportunity to reclaim the title on February 8th in Gary, Indiana when she meets French boxer Prisca Viscot who has won 11 of her 17 fights.

Christina Linardatou fought Katie Taylor earlier year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, after an extended break with her family in Bray, Taylor is due to return to her US training base in Connecticut early in the New Year.

Yet her fight plans for 2020 remain in a state of flux, as it is believed that a new contract between Taylor and her promotion company Matchroom is currently being negotiated.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn acknowledged prior to her victory in Manchester that after each victory her existing contract has be torn-up due to her growing popularity.

The ideal scenario for Taylor in 2020 is three so called super fights against Amanda Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecilia Braekhus – but all three are proving problematic to organise for different reasons.

Furthermore, a looming problem for Taylor is she faces the prospect of having to vacate one or more of her lightweight titles unless she agrees to mandatory defences of the belts which are commercial less advantageous than clashes against Serrano, Persoon or Braekhus.

While seven-weight world champion Serrano has personally signed a contract to fight Taylor there are doubts over whether she will take up the challenge of facing the 2012 Olympic champion.

The Taylor camp wants the fight in April. Ultimately Serrano will have to decide it is worth risking her reputation against Taylor and earning the biggest purse of her career or pursuing a less lucrative career in MMA.

In Persoon’s case, she has announced that she is regrading to amateur status on January 1 in order to chase her dream of securing a place in the boxing tournament at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. But there is no guarantee she will get through the qualifying process which begin with a European qualifying tournament in London in March.

From a management viewpoint a fight against Braekhus would be the most-straight forward to organise as the Norwegian based unbeaten welterweight champion and Taylor are both promoted by Matchroom.

But the sticking point is what weight the fight would take place at. Taylor is a natural at lightweight but moved up to the ten stone light welterweight division – which is also known as super lightweight – for her last fight.

Her trainer Ross Enamait was ruled out the prospect of her fighting at a heavier weight so the key issue is whether Braekhus would shed seven pounds in order to take on Taylor at light welterweight.

