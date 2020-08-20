Katie Taylor fired up for 'absolutely incredible' showdown with Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon have come face-to-face for the first time since the Belgian stormed out of the ring in Madison Square Garden last year after losing on a majority decision to the unbeaten World lightweight champion.

Ahead of their second showdown in Essex on Saturday night the pair faced off at a press conference on Thursday.

Neither betrayed any emotion though Persoon did cast an envious glance at Taylor's four World championship belts as they posed for photographs.

The pair were respectful to each other during the conference which was conducted by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn who described their New York clash as one of the greatest fights he has ever seen live.

Taylor suggested the re-match was the "purest form of boxing."

"Boxing in front of no crowd with all the belts on the line is the purest form of boxing you will ever see and that's what I love about this fight," she said.

"You are not going to see a purer form of boxing than two champion fighters stepping up and taking a huge risk in front of no crowd. It is absolutely incredible."

Hearn revealed that though Taylor was elated in the dressing room after becoming the undisputed lightweight champion in June 2019 she wasn’t quite satisfied that many pundits felt she didn’t deserve the judges’ majority decision.

Taylor declined to elaborate merely remarking: "There will be criticism whether you win or lose a fight. So, I don't take too much notice of what people are saying outside the ring.

"I am prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday and I'm sure Delfine is prepared as well. May the best boxer win.

"I haven't really thought too much about boxing before no crowd or whether it will be an advantage or disadvantage. I am going to go in and try and produce a great performance."

Persoon again acknowledged she was surprised to get a re-match against the Bray pugilist who is bidding for her sixteenth consecutive victory since turning profession after the Rio Olympics four years.

The Belgian said she respected Taylor's technical fighting style.

"Everybody has their way of boxing. It is up to me to prove my style of boxing and do it a little better than in the first fight, so I don't make mistakes anymore," she said.

"I am a little bit bigger than her I am ready for Saturday night to go into the ring and get the decision this time. If it was 12 rounds it would be better. I want to start a bit faster than I did in the first fight and do better in the early rounds."

The challenger rejected a previous comment by Taylor that she could only fight one way.

"My way of boxing is from the front and I will do the same. But if she puts on the pressure I can box on the back foot as well," Persoon said.

"Lots of times my opponents don't pressure me, and it is up to me to pressure him and make the fight. I was used to sparring with guys in Belgium and they are stronger than me, so I have to find a solution, so I box on the back foot."

Even though she is mostly confined to her hotel bedroom in the Holiday Inn in Brentwood ahead of the fight, Persoon said the build-up to the most financially-lucrative fight in the history of women's boxing has been very relaxing.

"We have a very small team so for most of my shows in Belgium my trainer and I do most of the organising. So up to fight day I am usually very busy with paperwork and administration whereas here I only have to train and can relax," she said.

The boxers will meet again on Friday for the official weigh-in at 1pm.

