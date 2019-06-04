Katie Taylor excited by the prospect of 'inevitable' rematch with Delfine Persoon as she touches down in Dublin

Katie Taylor touched down in Dublin this morning as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world but the controversy that surrounded her victory over Delfine Persoon has followed her across the Atlantic.

The Belgian fighter is preparing to lodge an official complaint over the judges majority decision at Madison Square Garden.

The likes of Carl Frampton and Kenny Egan have suggested that the Bray pugilist was fortunate to get the result.

Speaking after she received a rapturous reception at Dublin Airport, Taylor admitted that she will have to fight Persoon again.

"It was a very very close fight but we knew from the earlier rounds that we won the fight," she told RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

"This is what happens when the best fight the best. It was an absolute battle I'm so glad I came out as the winner.

"I think a rematch is inevitable. It's a fight that people want to see again. I can't wait for it."

