An award-winning film about the life of Ireland's Katie Taylor is released this Friday and she is billed as 'Ireland's real-life Million Dollar Baby'.

Katie Taylor earned the biggest purse of her career with her victory over Cindy Serrano

Her earnings in the ring last year topped the €1million mark and last night's comprehensive victory over Cindy Serrano in Boston was reportedly the biggest payday of her professional career.

The 32-year-old Bray pugilist is likely to be back in the ring in December in either New York's Madison Square Garden on December 15 or more likely London's 02 Arena a week later. Hopefully her next opponent will be more willing to at least make an effort to engage the champion.

This was Taylor's first appearance on the new DAZN subscription only boxing channel which was launched recently in the United States by her promotion company Matchroom headed by Eddie Hearn.

Taylor has the potential to become the female face of the new channel which could yield an unprecedented financial bonanza for the Bray boxer. Earlier this week DAZA inked an astonishing 365m dollar (€316m) deal with newly crowned middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Though the female boxers lag way behind their male counterparts, Taylor is proving a pioneering figure in this area. She probably grossed well in excess of 100,000 dollars (€87,000) for this fight. And her eleven opponents have earned more for their 20 minutes - or less - in the ring against Taylor than they did during their entire careers.

Speaking ahead of last night's victory, she said: "I am the highest paid female fighter in the world thanks to Eddie."

But what Taylor so marketable is that she delivers inside the ring. There is no trash before fight – in truth there is hardly any talk at all save for a few banal quotes. But once she steps through the ropes her personality changes utterly and she behaves like a women possessed as she punishes opponents.

Still, for women's boxing to thrive in a very crowded market there must be a competitive element to championship fights. No fault to Katie, but this resembled an exhibition bout at times.

German promoter Kalle Sauerland has previously said that Taylor could earn "seven-figure" purses in the future.

Online Editors